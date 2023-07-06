upper salmon map 6.8
Bureau of Land Management

Three Idaho projects, including one on the Upper Salmon River, are receiving a total of $26.95 million from the Inflation Reduction Act that’s part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America program.

The Idaho projects are all geared to protect and conserve wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities on public land. The Bureau of Land Management is in charge of the projects. The agency is investing a total of $161 million in ecosystem restoration on public lands in 11 Western states through this federal program.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.