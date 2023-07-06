Three Idaho projects, including one on the Upper Salmon River, are receiving a total of $26.95 million from the Inflation Reduction Act that’s part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America program.
The Idaho projects are all geared to protect and conserve wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities on public land. The Bureau of Land Management is in charge of the projects. The agency is investing a total of $161 million in ecosystem restoration on public lands in 11 Western states through this federal program.
The Upper Salmon River is considered Idaho’s core cold water refugia — an area of the river that is colder than the main river. The BLM manages 3,000 miles of streams that connect Salmon River headwaters to river corridors. The systems provide critical habitat not only for fish, including salmon, steelhead and bull trout, but also for lynx, wolverines, grizzly bears and sage grouse, Serena Baker with the BLM said in a news release.
Projects planned for the Upper Salmon include replacing culverts to improve stream connectivity, restoring riparian habitat, treating invasive grasses and increasing diversity of grasses and forbs, reducing fire fuel and enhancing stands of whitebark pine. The total project cost is $9.1 million.
A second Idaho project is in the Snake River Plain. A total of $10 million is earmarked for protecting native plants, removing invasive species, reducing fuel for wildfires and creating climate resiliency.
The East Idaho rivers and plains project received $7.8 million for work on the South Fork, Henry’s Fork, and Main Snake River. Native plants will be restored, habitat for threatened species will be developed and connectivity for big game will be established.
BLM officials believe the work will benefit everyone — from people who live in the region, to people who visit the area, to fish and wildlife.
“Efforts in these restoration landscapes will improve the health of public lands that are being significantly degraded by invasive species, unprecedented wildfire events and habitat change,” Baker said. “With these investments landscapes will be better able to provide clean water, habitat for fish and wildlife, opportunities for recreation and will be more resilient to wildfire and drought.”
