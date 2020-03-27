Discovery Hill Bluffs Road near Salmon has been temporarily closed because of erosive soil conditions.
Salmon Bureau of Land Management personnel closed the road on March 17.
Salmon BLM Field Manager Linda Price said in a news release that the ever-changing spring weather, coupled with continued moisture, is affecting some recreation areas in the region. Once the road dries out, it will be reopened, she said. No specific date to open the road has been pegged.
Allowing vehicles on muddy roads creates ruts and erosion, she said. BLM officials close some unpaved roads every spring to avoid extensive damage that is costly to repair.