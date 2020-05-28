To decrease the number of wild horses and burros in overpopulated herd management areas, scientists with the Bureau of Land Management have begun testing a new fertility control drug.
One dose of the oocyte growth factor vaccine can be effective for three years, as opposed to current vaccines that need to be administered annually. BLM Public Information Specialist Heather Tiel-Nelson said if the vaccine is viable it could go a long way in controlling the ever-growing wild horse population in the West.
“It takes only four years for a herd’s size to double,” Tiel-Nelson said.
Idaho has six herd management areas, two of which Tiel-Nelson said are overpopulated. When a horse herd gets too big, it can contribute to the degradation of the environment.
The best way BLM employees have to curb the growing population is to gather horses and then put them up for adoption or inject the mares with fertility control medication before releasing them back to the wild. While this practice keeps herd sizes manageable, Tiel-Nelson acknowledged it’s expensive. Having a vaccine that controls fertility rates in herds for several years is a humane way to keep the wild horse population low while also saving the BLM a significant amount of time and resources, Tiel-Nelson said.
According to Tiel-Nelson’s press release, tests of the new vaccine began May 12 in Carson City, Nevada. At that time, an estimated 95,000 wild horses and burros were in herd management areas.