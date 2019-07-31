SALMON -- Blues and Brews Fest, slated from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Sacajawea Center in Salmon, represents more than music, beverages and food for attendees.
The event, which will feature such top blues artists as Andre Floyd, represents the first and most pivotal fundraiser for the Salmon Arts Council since its recent transformation into an entity entirely managed and staffed by volunteers. The volunteer board organizing activities and renewing the vigor of the council, despite a shoestring budget, is reaching out to the community for its support. And, the Blues and Brews Fest is likely to help gauge the strength of residents’ response.
“This is the biggest fundraiser we have and the most important,” said Jenny Gonyer, board secretary. “It’s especially important this year that Blues and Brews be successful because the more money we raise, the more work we can do this fall and winter to provide art education in the schools.”
Additional bands on tap for the event are Mudslide Charley and Moneypenny. Mudslide Charley bills itself as a “gut bucket blues band from Missoula, Montana,” even as it promises to deliver “house rockin’ roots music.” Moneypenny, also from Missoula, says it is an award-winning blues-rock quartet that has redefined its musical styling to achieve a high-energy, funky and authentic blues sound.
Blues and Brews has proved to be one of the Arts Council’s most popular events since its inception in the early 2000s. Volunteers like Gonyer hope that popularity reaches a new high this weekend.
“It’s a great atmosphere. This year, we are particularly thrilled by the musicians who will be on hand because they really capture that blues culture that we want people to experience,” Gonyer said.
Dwindling membership and contributions led to the restructuring of the Arts Council this summer. The group laid off its executive director -- on her recommendation and tied to financial woes -- and closed its office at the City Center, all in an effort to save money and funnel funds to events.
While the overall mission is to foster growth, awareness and appreciation for the arts and humanities, the Salmon council has a special calling to respond to students in local schools where funding for such programs is limited. Gonyer said the organization is committed to exposing young people to those who excel in fine art, music and drama and to open for children and teens the opportunity to engage in a creative outlet.
“Some students here may not leave the Salmon area until after high school, so we are determined to bring the wider world to them,” she said.
The organization this winter intends to engage in strategic planning and developing opportunities for the community to weigh in on its expectations of the group and its offerings. A survey may be forthcoming as well as a workshop, said Gonyer.
“Without the community’s involvement, the arts council can’t survive,” she said.
The group is in need of a volunteer grant writer. Anyone interested in helping in that endeavor is encouraged to email salmonartscouncil@gmail.com.