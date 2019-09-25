LEWISTON (AP) — Idaho officials say it will take time for the governor’s Salmon work group to come up with policies that will end up helping salmon recover.
Pressure on the group created by Gov. Brad Little is increasing, as wildlife managers report low numbers of salmon returning to the Snake River Basin for the third year in a row.
Idaho Office of Species Conservation Director Scott Pugrud told the Lewiston Tribune that the work group can’t flush out policy positions in four or five meetings. Pugrud, who is one of the work group’s leaders, says that process could take up to two years.
Nearly all of the wild runs of salmon and steelhead in the Snake River Basin are protected under the endangered species act. Returns of both wild and hatchery salmon and steelhead have been lagging in recent years.
Fish and Game officials have repeatedly dropped forecast predictions for the fish this year.