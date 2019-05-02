Bob Boren, Salmon River Electric Cooperative board president, has a long history with the co-op.
He remembers that as a boy in the summer of 1937 there was no electric power where he lived in Salmon River country. They camped on the banks of the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River at Blind Creek campground. His father, grandfather, uncles and the older boys caught salmon every morning during spawning season. In the afternoons, women would can the salmon in pressure cookers over campfires.
Several years later his father bought Sunbeam cabins from Eddie Pryor and there was still no electricity, but there was a wood stove for canning salmon. The Boren family hauled water from American Creek and cut ice at Redfish Lake for keeping things cold in the ice house the rest of the year.
In 1955, Boren’s dad sold Sunbeam to Red Emerson and bought Pete Birch’s mining claim at the mouth of Muley Creek in Yankee Fork drainage. And that year Salmon River Electric extended power lines upriver from Challis. Boren clearly remembers the day when one of the cabins at the mining claim was wired for electricity. At first there was just one light socket, an electric range for his mother to cook on and one outlet where his father could plug in a radio.
Boren, an octogenarian, is in his 65th year as a member-owner of SREC.
He refrained this year from bragging about the co-op’s electricity availability index, noting he had bragged in the 2018 annual meeting that despite the harsh winter that saw record snowfall in Challis and multiple avalanches upriver the co-op kept the power on 99.9985 percent of the time. A few days after the meeting, SREC had one of its longest outages. Co-op members in the Challis-Round Valley area and points north were out of power for three hours due to a snapped power line. So “no bragging this time,” Boren said, “but just so you’ll know I’m not trying to hide anything, availability was slightly higher this year.”
To maintain that reliability, the line crew tested 1,500 power poles in the past year and found only 17 needing replacement. Wooden cross arms on power poles were replaced with more durable fiberglass ones. About 2,000 feet of underground power line was replaced and, as always, the crew spent many hours trimming and removing hazard trees near the co-op’s power lines.
Birds are causing more problems and a significant number of power outages, Boren said, so Manager Ken Dizes and co-op staff are developing an aviary management plan. The co-op already has fake pileated woodpeckers on some power poles and fake geese “nesting” atop others to discourage avian activity.