Challis city officials plan to ask voters in November to increase their taxes to pay for improvements to the city’s water system that may cost as much as $2.8 million.
“We wanted to give ourselves enough time to educate the public on the need and get them to buy into it,” Mayor Mike Barrett said. At their Feb. 11 meeting, City Council members decided to put the issue on the November ballot, not in May as they could have, giving them more time to share information.
If approved, the city would kick off phase 1 of a multi-year project to improve water facilities, Barrett said, beginning with installing a leak detection system, drilling a 16-inch production well on the east side of Challis and installing the infrastructure to connect that well to city water lines.
A combination of state and federal grants, in conjunction with the money from the bond measure — should it be approved — would pay for the work, Barrett said. Since Keller Associates engineer Colter Hollingshead presented a water facilities study to Challis council members in December, city officials knew multiple funding sources would be needed to pay for the work.
To pay for phase 1, Barrett said they’re looking at a $1.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and an Idaho Department of Commerce grant for $250,000. The city will equally match the state grant with money it already has, Barrett said. The city has set aside about $1 million which will help pay for the water system improvements.
If the city doesn’t get the grants, Barrett said city residents could see a $3 to $5 hike in their monthly water bills to help pay for the project. If the grants are secured, voters will be asked to approve just a $1 million bond issue.
A bond measure usually requires 20 years of additional taxes to be paid off, Barrett said, but if more customers hook onto the city water system, generating more money for the city, that time period could be shortened.
Historically, Challis residents have taken umbrage at increases in local government spending. In 2013, city officials went before a judge to receive judicial confirmation for $3.2 million for the city’s water facilities. Judicial confirmation is a process city officials can use to collect taxes and funds for ordinary and necessary expenses. An alternative to a bond measure, it gives residents less control over the decision to fund a project.
“That really enraged the public,” Barrett said. “People in Challis like to vote.”
The city didn’t received the funds, even though the request was approved by the court. The nonprofit organization the Consent of the Governed Caucus appealed and in 2015 the Idaho State Supreme Court reversed the original decision.
Barrett isn’t too concerned about asking city residents to consider approving the sale of bonds. They have several months to communicate with the public on the need. People in Challis are smart, Barrett said, and he is confident they can be made to see the benefits of approving the measure.