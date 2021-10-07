Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Smoke from the Boundary Fire continues to fill the sky in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire has grown to more than 87,000 acres.
The Boundary Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness had grown to 87,314 acres by Tuesday, Forest Service officials reported.
The lightning-caused fire started burning 24 miles northwest of Stanley on Aug. 10.
Two helicopters are still assigned to the fire, along with two Type 2 fire crews. Fire managers say they’ve completed 72 percent of firefighting objectives. They continue to focus on protecting specific assets and resources from the fire without directly halting the fire because of the terrain where it’s burning.
Closures and restrictions remain in place because of the fire. Those change frequently. The most current information about restrictions and closures can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices and www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices. Rafters with launch permits for the Middle Fork of the Salmon River should call 208-879-4108 for information about whether closures affect their ventures. Hunters with permits in the closure area should call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 for current information about their trips.