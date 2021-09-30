Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Smoke billows from the Boundary Fire at the head of Cabin Creek on Sept. 27.
The Boundary Fire grew during the weekend and on Monday assisted by unseasonably warm weather, fire managers reported.
Fire managers are now preparing for shifts in the fire from the expected strong cold front and winds averaging 20 to 30 mph for the next couple of days before temperatures begin warming at the end of the week.
The fire had grown to 84,138 acres by Tuesday morning. The lightning-caused fire is 24 miles northwest of Stanley in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. It was reported Aug. 10. When the fire started it escaped initial attack suppression efforts, fire managers said. Because of the extended drought, the region was exceptionally dry which can mean fires exhibit explosive behavior when it’s windy or hot. Given the amount of fire activity in the West this summer and the limited availability of resources, Salmon-Challis Forest officials decided the best approach at the Boundary Fire was to protect structures and infrastructure from the fire.
Management of the fire was turned over to a local Type 3 incident team Sunday evening as the Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 handed over the reigns. The base camp and one helicopter were relocated Monday to a spot near the Cape Horn guard station. The other helicopters working the fire will be based in Challis, Forest Service officials reported.
Fire activity increased in the last few days south of Blue Bunch Mountain and on Little Soldier Mountain. Fire managers are continuing prep work in Pistol Creek and at the Indian Creek Guard Station and assessing threats to infrastructure and structures.
The forest surrounding the fire remains closed, but specific closures are changing daily, Forest Service officials reported Tuesday. The most current closure information is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices. Rafters with launch permits for the Middle Fork Salmon River should call 208-879-4108 to see if any closures affect their planned trips. The Indian Creek launch site is closed because of increasing fire activity in the region. The Boundary launch site is closed for the season.
Hunters with permits for the area should contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 to determine if there are restrictions in place.