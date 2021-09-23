Weekend snow helped slow parts of the Boundary Fire, burning since Aug. 10 in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
The fire has burned 73,620 acres since it was started by lightning, according to a release from the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team. Fire managers say 48 percent of completion strategies have been accomplished. On Tuesday, there were 340 firefighters on scene along with six helicopters.
Because the fire is in a wilderness area, minimum impact suppression tactics are being practiced, the news release states. Those include use of crosscut saws instead of chainsaws where feasible and helicopters dropping buckets of water instead of helitanker drafting. Some mechanized intrusions have been approved by Forest Service personnel, including smokejumper landings, cargo drops, helicopter landings and deliveries of food, supplies and equipment. Portable pumps are also being used at the fire.
Snow fell Sunday on Blue Bunch Mountain above 6,500 feet and on Vanity Summit and intermittent precipitation has been recorded in the area. Cooler temperatures for several days helped slow fire activity and smoke production, but warmer weather later in the week could increase activity, fire managers said.
Light smoke is likely to continue to be observed in Stanley and Challis from the Boundary Fire. Smoke from California fires is expected to return to Custer County within a few days as high pressure ridges enter the western United States.
Some trails and roads remain closed because of the fire. That information is updated daily on the Salmon-Challis Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices. Rafters with a Middle Fork launch permit should call 208-879-4108 for information about their trips. A temporary flight restriction remains in place above the fire.
Meanwhile the Jakes Gulch Fire, 23 miles south of Stanley, is listed as 80 percent contained by the Eastern Area Incident Management Team. It has burned 501 acres since it started Sept. 5. It was caused by people.
Five helicopters are assisting the 153 firefighters on the scene. During the weekend, containment lines expanding across the north, east and south sides of the fire were completed. Crews were pulled from the fire line to do other nearby work and firefighting equipment was removed.
Management of the fire was turned back from the incident management team to the Sawtooth National Forest as containment strategies paid off.
A closure order remains in effect around Alturas Lake including Perkins Lake, Alturas Lake, Cabin Creek trailhead, Smokey Bear Alturas campground, North Shore Alturas campground, Alturas inlet group picnic area B, Cabin Creek Road, Alturas Creek Road and Beaver Creek Road.