Missing out on a year of their big outdoor music festival and halting their own performances for months has the four Braun brothers and their extended family members doubly excited to be in Challis next week.
"We're thrilled we're back in Challis," said Cody Braun, the eldest of the four sons of Muzzie and JoAnn Braun. "We sure missed last year and we are glad everybody is out and about again."
Braun reiterated what he and his siblings said last year when they canceled the 2020 show, that it was "one of the hardest things we've ever done." But the conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic a year ago were more dire than today.
"Everybody has been cooped up for a year and we are thrilled to be home and see our friends and family," he said. "We are thankful to the community of Challis for letting us take over the town for a few days. We're excited to come."
Cody and his brother Willy and their band Reckless Kelly, along with Micky and the Motorcars which features brothers Micky and Gary, were all on the road touring just days before they are due in Custer County for the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Cody joked that they needed the warm-ups after not performing live for more than a year.
Some virus precautions will be in place during the three-day festival that runs from Aug. 12-14 at the Challis Golf Course, he said. All the performers and their crews are vaccinated and have been for months because it's a common requirement at venues where they've been playing for the last few months.
Many of the reunion volunteers are also vaccinated, he said, and the Brauns have asked their volunteers who aren't vaccinated to wear masks when they are in close proximity to other people. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the grounds, the portable restrooms always have handwashing and sanitizing stations nearby and masks will be available for spectators.
"We ask people to respect each others' space and choices and be courteous," he said.
A few years ago, Braun organizers capped ticket sales at 3,500, saying that was the largest crowd the outdoor venue could handle comfortably. They are sticking with that ticket limit this year.
Three and two-day tickets are sold out, but some single-day tickets are still available, Cody said. Single-day tickets can be purchased at the gate. Advance tickets are available online at the BBR website.
Again this year, an early check-in party is scheduled at the Y-Inn from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. People can pick up their wristband passes, buy merchandise and catch up with friends at the event. Anyone who gets their ticket in advance uses a special "fast" admission lane at the concert, Cody said.
The concert kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday with Tylor and the Train Robbers, who also played the reunion in 2019. The band members from Boise began attending the BBR as teens. "It's kind of neat they were fans and now they perform here," Cody said.
Texas musicians Jaime Lin Wilson and Courtney Patton take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An all-star backup band featuring Cody and Willy Braun and other members of Reckless Kelly will join the women.
The Jeff Crosby Band, a regular BBR performer, plays at 7 p.m. Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux, son of famed country artist Chris LeDoux, wraps things up Thursday, hitting the stage at 8:30 p.m.
"We've been friends with Ned since we were all little kids," Cody said. LeDoux's father was well-known, but Cody said the younger musician "is doing his own thing and getting a lot of attention."
On Friday, music gets underway at 4 p.m. with Django Walker, son of Jerry Jeff Walker. The two Walkers played BBR five years ago. Since his dad's death Django told Cody "he's excited to be coming to Challis." Lee Roy Parnell follows Walker at 5:30 p.m. Friday. This is the slide guitar player's first BBR visit, Cody said.
Repeat BBR performers American Aquarium play at 7 p.m. Friday. That band "is hitting their stride nationally," Cody said, making him wonder if they'll be available for future reunions. That's happened with other BBR guests, he said, they get noticed and score really big shows and can't always get back to Challis in August.
Micky and the Motorcars are Friday's headliners. His brothers and their band put out a new album during the pandemic, Cody said, and they've been on tour for a couple of months now.
Saturday's show starts earlier -- 1 p.m. when the Braun Family, including the four brothers, Muzzie and his brother Gary and at least a few cousins and spouses, open the show. Cody said the crowd should expect a tribute to some of the artists who died in the last year, among plenty of other tunes and stories.
Kaitlin Butts, who Cody describes as a member of the "newer generation of songwriters and pickers in Texas," makes her BBR debut at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The all-star Reckless Kelly bandmates will back her up.
Cody Canada and the Departed perform at 4 p.m. Canada has performed with one band or another at about a dozen Braun reunions. He'll be joined by his sons Dierks and Willy -- who is named for Willy Braun.
Mike and the Moonpies play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Cody described them as writing and performing '70s and '80s-style country music. "They're tearing it up," Cody said. They recently recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios and were featured in Rolling Stone magazine. Jack Ingram follows at 7 p.m. He's a musician who also hosts the Texas Music Scene television show.
Saturday's headliner band is Reckless Kelly. They start playing at 8:30 p.m.
Again this year people can purchase tickets for a chance to win a quilt made of T-shirts that feature all the BBR performers. JoAnn Braun makes that quilt every year. Food, beer and beverages are sold on-site. People can catch a free shuttle ride to and from the golf course at the multiple stops the buses make along U.S. 93 and Main. Parking at the venue is limited.