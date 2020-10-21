Charities, youth groups, first responders and friends of the Braun Brothers Reunion all received a share of the $23,892 that was generated through the August virtual BBR concert.
Cody Braun last week told the Messenger that the donations rolled in during the three-day online festival and Braun family members knew they wanted to send the money to Custer County.
“We knew the community of Challis would take a big hit this year, so we felt we should give more back,” Braun said. When Cody and his siblings announced earlier this year that they were canceling the longstanding outdoor Challis music festival, they acknowledged the losses that local business would experience. Typically, 3,000 or so people spend several days in and around Challis for the annual August festival, spending money on lodging, food, gas and other goods. It draws more people to Challis for a longer period of time than any other event in any given year. But, the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation. Nearly every major summer event in Custer County was canceled this year as organizers and volunteers maneuvered the unknowns of the pandemic.
Still today, Cody says the Braun family wishes they could have held the festival. But, “with the information we had at the time, we made the right choice,” he said.
The Brauns aired the virtual concert on the BBR Facebook page in August and included a virtual tip jar. People from “everywhere” donated, Cody said. Donations came from people in nearly every state and across the globe, he said. The virtual concert featured many artists who had been scheduled to perform in Challis this year, friends of the Braun brothers, past BBR performers and the two bands which feature Cody and his brothers — Reckless Kelly and Micky and the Motorcars.
“A lot of artists are getting used to performing virtually,” Cody said, because live shows have been canceled everywhere. The participating artists sent their videos to the Brauns who worked with the TV show Texas Music Scene “to put it together,” he said. A Texas Music Scene crew attends every BBR to film the concert for later airing.
When donors contributed to the tip jar they were entered into a raffle drawing. Brenda Dickson of Challis was one of the raffle winners, along with Anthony Walton from Post Falls, William Dempsey from Issaquah, Washington, and Jonathan Grant from San Marcos, Texas.
As the Braun family members considered how to share the donations, “we knew we wanted to donate to more groups, especially organizations who do charitable work, plus the schools,” Cody said. “My brother Micky was a member of the rodeo club for a few years and he wanted to give some money to them. The first responders — that was a no brainer for us to donate to them. We looked at the folks in town who help others and helped them.”
The Brauns donated to the Challis Golf Course and Association, Challis-Mackay RiverCats, Beta Phi Sorority, North Custer Rural Fire District, Custer County EMTs, Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District, The HUB, Challis Rodeo Club, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Challis Helping Hands, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, Challis elementary and high school teachers, Challis Area Health Center, Challis Public Library, Challis Farmers’ Market, Challis Senior Center, Idaho State Police Officers Association, Clayton Historical Association, North Custer Historical Society, the Fire Relief Fund of Phoenix, Oregon, and Talent, Oregon; Magic Valley EMTs, Challis Lions Club and Challis First Tee.
Braun was excited to share that the Challis-Mackay RiverCats and Beta Phi Sorority each “paid it forward” and passed their donations on to the Fire Relief Fund for the two Oregon communities and to Challis Helping Hands. The fire fund is helping families who lost everything in the summer wildfires in southwest Oregon, Braun said. The family chose that fire fund because of their lifelong friendship with Heather Lowe, “who grew up on Slate Creek with us,” and is now part of the BBR team. Lowe is the elementary principal of the Phoenix-Talent School District and 60 percent of her students lost their homes in the fires.
“We are so proud to be part of the Challis community and hope the monies donated will help make a small difference as we all get through this difficult year,” Braun said.
Meanwhile, Cody and his family members are in the early stages of work for the 2021 BBR, scheduled for Aug. 12-14. He said they hope to book the same performers who had been scheduled to perform this year. The 2021 concert lineup will be released in February. Between planning, the brothers’ bands are readying to create a video and record Christmas songs for the Texas Music Scene’s holiday shows and getting ready to resume touring in March. Cody said his brothers have spent most of the year in Idaho “getting really good at fly fishing.”