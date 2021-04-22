The 10th edition of the Spike Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls event has been moved to a later June date and organizers are ready for a celebration.
After canceling the 2020 event because of the coronavirus pandemic, committee members had some extra time to plan for the decennial rodeo.
The event has been held the first Saturday of June in past years, but was moved to June 26 this year, committee member Jentre Spencer said, because of conflicts on June 5. The one-evening show begins at 7 p.m. at the rodeo grounds in Challis.
Champions from the previous nine Broncs and Bulls contests have been invited to come back and compete in the second round of the night, Spencer said.
“We’ll do a challenge of the champions for those contestants,” Spencer said.
The first round is open to anyone who wants to ride a bull or bucking horse.
Entries open June 1. Details about how to enter and the event will be posted on the committee’s Facebook page and on posters that will be placed around the community, she said.
In past years the broncs and bulls event had been held the same evening as the Challis Classy Chassis Car Show. That event is scheduled this year for June 5 at the Y-Intersection park at Main and U.S. Highway 93.