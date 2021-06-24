Champions from the previous nine Spank Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls have been invited back for another ride, rodeo committee member Jentre Spencer said, to help celebrate the decennial event at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Challis rodeo grounds.
Looking forward to seeing both former competitors and old friends, Spencer said she and other rodeo committee members were ready to host the event and the “Challenge of the Champions” last year, but “we let COVID scare us.”
When they canceled the 2020 rodeo, Spencer said it didn’t feel right to go to local businesses and ask them to donate because many of them had been negatively affected at the onset of the pandemic. Even though they were acting in the best interest of the community when they canceled the event, Spencer said with hindsight she wishes they had gone through with it.
Money generated by the rodeo gets donated back to the community, and Spencer said it was disappointing to not see that happen in 2020.
Usually donating to the Challis High School Rodeo Club, Spencer said committee members have also given to families with large medical bills and funeral expenses in the past. Being able to support people in need again, whether to send a rider to a rodeo or help pay for a surgery, is something Spencer personally looks forward.
Spencer is excited to see the former champions come back for one more challenge. At least five champs have said they’ll make it, and for some it will be the first time they’ve been on a bucking bronc in six or seven years.
No COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Admission is $10 per person. Children 7 and younger are admitted free.