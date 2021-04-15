It took about eight hours to put out a campfire that spread and consumed nearly 10 acres of brush along U.S. Highway 93 last week, even though the man who lit the fire took the necessary precautions.
North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey said Challis and Pahsimeroi firefighters, Forest Service personnel, Idaho Transportation Department workers, EMS providers and Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the fire at about 12:15 p.m. April 6. Even with all the help, Garey said it was a challenge to put out the fire as it burned directly west of County Line Road.
“I got out of there about 8:30 p.m., but the last guy didn’t leave till about 9 p.m.,” Garey said.
The camper brought a mower and weed eater to clear out the dry brush where he intended to camp, Garey said, a smart thing. But that didn’t prevent strong winds from flinging embers into dry grass nearby.
“It burned underneath his trailer, but it was fine,” Garey said, pointing out the precautions the man took saved the unit. “And it burned underneath his truck, which was also fine.”
The camper may have accidently set the fire, but cutting the dry grass saved a lot of damage from being done, according to Garey. Two electric poles and the man’s boat were burned, but Garey said the fire could have been worse if more fuel had been present.
“We need some rain, seriously,” Garey said.