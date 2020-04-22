Swirling winds turned an open burn into a brush fire April 19 on Challis Creek Road, burning several cottonwood trees. The fire reignited and had to be put out a second time.
“They were doing fine till the wind changed on them and caught them by surprise,” Deputy Fire Chief Larry Garey said, referring to the people who lit the fire.
When the fire first reached the trees, they burned from top to bottom. Firefighters contained the fire at the bases of the trees but embers remained at the top. The wind blew the embers around, trapping them against the trees and reigniting the fire.
Garey said it took a crew of 11 firefighters an hour to put out the first fire and half and hour to put out the second.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged, Garey said.
Garey reminds people who want to burn ditches or fields that it is inadvisable at this time. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has asked that people not burn because smoke can pose problems to people with breathing issues and those people are at a higher risk of complications if they contract coronavirus. Open burning in Idaho is always prohibited between May 10 and Oct. 21. During season, people are supposed to notify their local law enforcement agencies and fire departments before starting an open burn. The people who lit the April 19 fire did not provide that advance notice, and Garey said they were cited for it.
He suggested if people still intend to burn, they do so in the morning. The fire on Challis Creek Road started in the afternoon, and Garey said wind speeds are usually at their highest and the ground is at its driest at that time of day.
He understands some people prefer the ground to be dry when they start an open burn because it goes faster. However, it is better to burn in the morning when it’s cooler and there is dew on the ground. These factors make the burn slower but more controllable, according to Garey, and less likely to get out of control.