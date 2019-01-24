They were somewhat hesitant, but Challis school trustees voted 4-1 earlier this month to pledge up to $100,000 in matching funds to build a new regulation baseball field on school property. The field would allow baseball to be a sponsored sport in Challis and could be used for tournaments.
The current field at the city park next to school property was built as a softball field. It’s not large enough for a regulation baseball field, Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball coach Ryan Millick said after the meeting.
The RiverCats and community donors raised enough money, and with labor and equipment time, almost $25,000 was contributed in the last seven years to refurbish the softball field to host the RiverCats’ games. The lion’s share of the project paid for new dugouts that cost almost $15,000, Millick said. His son, Will Millick, raised money through his Challis High School senior class project, raffling off signed baseball jerseys at a Braun Brothers Reunion, among other things. Local contractors donated labor and the use of equipment and RiverCats families and volunteers pitched in with elbow grease.
Baseball in Challis is a community-supported club sport played on a softball field. There is no school-sponsored baseball or girls’ softball teams. A new regulation field could help pave the way for that.
If baseball becomes a school-sponsored sport, similar funding must also be made available for girls’ athletics in the form of a softball team. Both girls and boys from Challis and Mackay high schools have played on the RiverCats baseball team and still could. Challis teacher Annie Taylor has sought advice from Millick about forming a softball team, initially as a club sport. Enough girls in Mackay and Challis have expressed interest to form a softball team, Millick said last week.
Visiting baseball teams must agree to play on Challis’ smaller-than-regulation field, Millick said. No district-level tournament can be hosted on a non-regulation field. A regulation baseball field added to the existing softball field on city property would give Challis two fields, the minimum needed to host American Legion and Babe Ruth tournaments, Millick said.
The $100,000 school match is more of a pledge than a done deal. It is contingent upon approval of an Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant that will be applied for this month.
The new baseball field and publicly funded facilities must be available for public use in addition to use by school teams, Superintendent Lani Rembelski said. The baseball field must be maintained as such in perpetuity. The school district built a new track for about $500,000 several years ago and has promised to keep it open for general community use.
A 50 percent local match is needed from the community for the baseball field, of which $10,000 was donated several years ago by a big RiverCats baseball supporter, Thompson Creek Mine, when Kent Watson was general manager, Millick said. Baseball supporters would like to raise another $40,000 or so and put it with the school district’s pledged $100,000. If the state grant comes through for the other $150,000, ground could be broken for a “pie in the sky” $300,000 baseball field, which would include new restrooms, a concession stand and eventually lights.
Grant funding, if awarded, must be funneled through and administered by the school district. The district match would come from the district’s grant matching fund, revenue for which comes from the school’s federal forest funds under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act. That federal funding is not guaranteed every year, since Congress has never made it a permanent appropriation, but this year the school district got between $200,000 and $250,000.
Trustee Janiel Parkinson was the lone board member to vote no on the motion to pledge money from the district’s grant matching fund for the baseball field. Parkinson said she hesitates to deplete the fund and not have money available to match educational grants. The grant matching account has a current balance of $265,619. The $100,000 “is a significant chunk out of the grant matching fund,” Parkinson said.
“Will we be hurting ourselves for educational grants?” she asked.
Board Chairman Brett Plummer said he’s somewhat concerned the public might not support the trustees decision to pledge grant matching funds for a baseball field when the district is asking taxpayers to renew a two-year $400,000 per year supplemental levy for school operations.
Other trustees expressed concern that if the school district pledges up to $100,000 to match the state grant, members of the public might think they don’t need to donate. It took about 25 years before the school board approved funding to build a new regulation track capable of hosting track and field meets, some pointed out.
Parent and businesswoman Mindy Bruno said she believes most Challis area residents know the school district is not rich and would donate to the baseball field. Several trustees said they believe people also understand the difference between a pledge to match a possible state grant and a needed supplemental tax levy to maintain current school district operations.