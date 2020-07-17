Stanley City Council members spent more than an hour of their July 9 meeting discussing the possible merits of changing the town’s building codes to allow for more modernistic homes.
“We have a lot of new people who would like a little diversity in our building codes,” Jeff Hall with Alpine Properties said at the meeting. Hall made the point that as older residents sell their homes in the small town, a younger generation interested in purchasing property will want more options.
Mayor Steve Botti explained in a separate interview that Stanley’s comprehensive plan is committed to what he describes as a Western, rustic look. The idea behind that is maintaining a consistent look that has attracted permanent residents and visitors to Stanley for years.
“Is that still what the people want, or do we need to tighten our definitions?” the mayor asked rhetorically.
Modernistic homes are defined as using modern building materials for a structure that often features a flat roof and large windows, according to Botti. Rustic design, on the other hand, primarily uses wood to create rugged and natural-looking buildings.
City Council members made it clear that for now they will stick with current codes. However, Botti said it is the official stance of the council that people have a right to do with their property whatever they see fit.
“It’s up to the residents to decide how their town looks,” Botti said. If enough people want to change the building codes in town, the mayor said it is the duty of the council to support that decision.
Councilman Austin Clegg suggested the council poll Stanley residents about the issue before voting on any changes. Botti agreed and said he would like to be able to put the matter to rest at the council’s August meeting.