Most building permit fees in Mackay were increased by the City Council at its Jan. 12 meeting.
The fee for new construction projects with a price tag of less than $10,000 is $150. Projects that will cost between $10,000 and $250,000 will be assessed a $500 fee. The fee for any construction project in excess of $250,000 will be determined by the council on a case-by-case basis.
Previously, building permit fees were $100 for projects costing less than $2,500 and $250 for projects that cost in excess of $2,500.
No change was made to the $50 permit fee for a new fence or to replace a fence or to install a prebuilt shed. Council members increased the cost to put surfacing material on city rights of ways to $75, up from $50.
The changes were made because “as the cost of the structure went up, it was more costly for the city,” Mayor Wayne Olsen said in an interview the day after the meeting.
Building permits in Mackay are now valid for 60 days, as opposed to a year as they had been. If construction hasn’t started within two months, a new building permit must be obtained.
Olsen said city officials spent six months coming up with the new plan. He thinks it’s always a good idea to update city regulations to match current conditions.
“As we enforce ordinances and resolutions, they’re not static documents,” he said. “We change them to meet the needs of the city.”