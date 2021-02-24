People in Mackay now have 120 days to begin construction once they acquire a building permit.
Mackay City Council members altered their building regulations during their Feb. 9 meeting. Councilman Dean Wall said several people had complained to him about the recent change made by the council, which gave people 60 days from the time a building permit was issued to begin construction. If construction didn’t start in two months, a new building permit was required. Before the council changed the rule earlier this year, people had a year to begin construction from the time they obtained a permit.
Wall said people have told him 60 days is not enough to begin construction on a project, especially in the winter. When Mayor Wayne Olsen asked why people would get a permit and start construction during winter, Wall replied they are trying to get an early start before city workers get busy in the summer. Unfortunately, Wall said, early appliers often run into complications that prevent them from getting started.
“It might be the weather, might be the contractor, might be something else,” Wall said.
Wall admitted he was surprised by the complaints. He assumed people would have a problem with the changes to the fee schedule for building permits, not the time period in which they need to begin construction. Whatever the reason for the complaints, Olsen and council members agreed to draft a new resolution calling for 120 days from the time the permit is issued to begin construction.