Real Deal Smoke and Tap House and Allied Builders Supply reported missing merchandise after they were burglarized sometime late the night of Thursday, Jan. 2 or in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 3.
“We don’t having anything right now,” Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said in an interview last week. “It’s a waiting game right now.”
Lumpkin said investigators were waiting on a list of stolen merchandise from Allied. The sheriff said the Real Deal owners told his office a pair of earrings, a hat, $20 and toilet paper were missing from their property. The hat and earrings were found outside of Custer Telephone Cooperative the next morning.
“If we could get that list from Allied, we know what else to look for,” said Lumpkin. “It it’s tools, for example, we would start calling pawn shops in Idaho Falls looking for them.”
Allied employee Ilene Gurnee said the store has been slow in releasing information because of its insurance company’s requirements. She said she and her fellow employees were told not to divulge any information until the insurer told them it was OK.
Gurnee said employees discovered the store had been broken into when they arrived at the store Friday morning.
“Personally, it’s devastating to my peace of mind, but we have insurance and hopefully the sheriff will get the evidence he needs,” Gurnee said. “We’ll move forward.”
Vivian Mitchell, an owner of Real Deal Smoke and Tap House, declined to comment.
The sheriff said there is no evident connection between the crimes, but he hasn’t ruled it out. He said it is unlikely the crimes were committed by two different parties.
“If anyone has any information we’ll take it,” Lumpkin said. “We can keep it anonymous.”