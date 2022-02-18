The fees charged for city of Challis employees to dig plots in the Challis Cemetery could increase if City Council members approve such a plan.
A public hearing on a plan to boost those fees is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Challis City Hall. People can comment on the proposed fee schedule during that hearing.
Plans call for increasing the fee to dig and fill in a hole to bury a casket to $400, from $195. The fee to bury an urn would not change from the $195 now charged for that work. A new $150 fee would be implemented for weekend or holiday burials, burials after 4 p.m. or burials when the city receives less than 48 hours notice.
In the city’s legal notice published last week in the Messenger, city officials said the new fee schedule charges fees that are “in line with actual costs.”
At last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Corey Rice said “it’s time to make the move” to the higher fees. “We actually lose about $200 per burial,” he said.
Funeral home directors may hire anyone to dig holes at the Challis Cemetery after the Cemetery Board notifies them of the burial plot location. Typically, funeral home directors hire the Challis city maintenance crew to do that work. The city serves as a subcontractor for the funeral home, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said.
City maintenance worker Cameron Davis said the city’s fees are significantly lower than a private business would charge for the work.
“It’s a lot of work and it costs a lot,” Pedersen said.
As Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw sought clarification about the relationship between fees the city charges and the Cemetery Board, Pedersen and Rice said that conversation shouldn’t occur at the council meeting.