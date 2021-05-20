Idaho’s burn season changed May 10, like every year, and people need permission from state and local agencies before burning in their yards or fields.
Between May 10 and Oct. 20, Idaho is in a closed fire season. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Lands, that means anyone planning to burn anything outside any city limits must obtain a state burn permit. Campfires are not part of the burn regulations. The permits are free, good for 10 days and can be obtained at www.burnpermits.idaho.gov.
While people in Custer County don’t need another permit from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said people must still call the office before they burn. According to a county ordinance, people must call the Sheriff’s Office before burning anything, including weeds and field stubble. Knowing of planned burns helps emergency responders know if a report is related to a controlled burn or if firefighters need to be sent out.
Piggybacking off the state system, Lumpkin said the county rule is in place from May 10 to Oct. 20.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said similar rules apply in Challis. While most people light fires in fire rings within the city, Barrett said the city has ordinances that reflect state laws regarding open burning. The city also follows whatever guidelines and rules North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey recommends.
It’s important to call ahead and notify law enforcement agencies and get permits before burning because of the potential danger associated with human-caused fires, according to Fire Information Officer Kelsey Griffee with the Bureau of Land Management.
From May to October, no fireworks, ammunition or explosives of any kind are allowed on BLM land in Idaho, according to Griffee.