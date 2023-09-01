The historic Mormon church building on Valley Avenue in Challis will be demolished by Nov. 1.
Wayne Davis, who owns the property, told city officials earlier this month he will hire a contractor to knock it down.
The building was damaged in a Nov. 3, 2017, fire. Davis, who does not live in Challis year-round, has done some salvage work at the site in the ensuing years, but the structure remains uninhabitable.
Council members last month agreed to notify Davis that he needed to get serious about cleaning the site up after some people complained to the mayor and council that it was an eyesore.
At the Aug. 8 City Council meeting Davis said after giving “considerable thought” to the matter he determined “the best thing is to remove the old church building. I was going to do it myself, but I got old,” Davis said. “I wanted to salvage some of it and restore some, but that’s time-consuming.”
Davis said the building has a long history in the community and he wanted to find ways to preserve some of that history, but that no longer seems feasible. Councilman Travis Hardy told Davis that city leaders were sorry. “It’s been a tough thing for you. I have a lot of memories there from when I was a wee child,” Hardy said.
Davis said it used to be that people in Challis didn’t complain about other people’s property. “But that’s changed,” he said, as new people have moved to the community. Council members haven’t had discussions about any of the other multiple deteriorating properties around the city, including others damaged by fire.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said giving Davis a couple more months to complete the demolition was fair.
