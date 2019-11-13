Bob Burroughs garnered 120 votes in Mackay’s Nov. 5 City Council election, allowing him to continue his role on the council.
He was the second-high vote getter in the three-way contest for two open council seats. Hans Osenga tallied 141 votes to be elected. Manny Guerrero finished out of the running with 73 votes.
Burroughs has been a councilman for 13 years. He said he plans on doing as he has always done.
“We’re going to keep beating the bush to keep Mackay clean as it’s always been,” said Burroughs.
Burroughs said he intends to support Mackay citizens in part by using money from the new resort tax to “continue upgrading the streets and continue supporting local sheriffs.” Streets will be chip sealed for better driving conditions and more money can be paid to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for police work in the city, he said.
Burroughs also wants to earmark money for city parks, make improvements to the airport runway and build a grass runway for gliders who come to Mackay to float in the air. Burroughs said these things would boost Mackay’s economy and make it a more worthwhile town to visit.
Burroughs encourages people who are thinking about closing their businesses in Mackay to talk to him. As a member of Mackay’s economic development board, he and the other board members will work with owners to find someone who will take over their business. That can keep Mackay’s economy from shrinking and help put money in the town’s coffers for future projects, he said.
Burroughs’ long-term goal for Mackay is to improve the sewers. Replacing the 50-year-old sewer system will take about 10 years to complete, he said.
Burroughs thanked the people of Mackay for voting for him and said he will work hard to represent them on the council.
Burroughs will officially retake his council position after Custer County commissioners canvass the votes on Nov. 12.