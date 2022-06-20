Plenty of rain so far this spring and some warm days have allowed for flowering trees and shrubs around Challis to burst into bloom.
Many shades of pink and red filled this apple tree when its buds popped open in May. Flowers are abundant in Challis so far this spring, due in part to plenty of rain and some warm days.
