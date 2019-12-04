With Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, and in Salmon and Challis business owners cut prices and moved merchandise.
Locals in Salmon found an opportunity to pick up Christmas gifts. Frances Muller bought a pair of earrings and a necklace for her daughters. Muller said she wished her daughters had a better understanding of Santa’s budget, but because of Krasowski Jewelry’s Black Friday sale she was able to stay in the black herself.
For other shoppers Black Friday was an opportunity to take the family out and socialize. Kourtney Cockrell of Salmon said despite not liking Black Friday, she had a good day. She attributed that to Salmon being a smaller town with local stores.
“Shopping here isn’t stressful,” said Cockrell while her toddler son, Cash, played with toys for sale in Arfmann’s Four Seasons department store. “You get out, run into people you know. It’s nice.”
Arfmann’s owner, Loren Arfmann, said he had a line waiting for him to open his store in the morning.
“It’s going pretty well,” Arfmann said. “We’ve been pretty busy.”
“It’s been better than last year,” said Steve Dahl, owner of Computer Zen in Salmon. “We had a line outside our door when we opened at 7:30 a.m.”
Other businesses shared Dahl’s and Arfmann’s experiences. Camille Williams, owner of Real Deals, said she had her first 50 customers in and out within 15 minutes of opening.
“Christmas has been selling,” Williams said. “Black Friday has surprised me. I love it. I love the local support.”
A few businesses had a slow start. Janet Haddon at Diamond Creek Company, which does screen printing, creates embroidered items and makes custom gifts, said she didn’t get door busters when she opened, but she didn’t mind.
“This is my first time doing Black Friday,” said Haddon. “My husband is out of town so it’s either hang out by myself or open the store. Everything we make today will chalk up to just gravy.”
Haddon said her store has loyal, local supporters so she expected things to take off later in the day.
Retail sales in Challis saw similar appreciation from local shoppers. Greg Webster, owner of The Bent Rod Outdoors, said he figured 75 percent of Black Friday shoppers were local. Webster said he moved a lot of clothing throughout the day.
“People are pretty good here about supporting local business because they know it comes around,” said Webster.