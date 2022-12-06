idaho wage map

Once again, Butte County is the only Idaho county to report an average weekly wage that exceeds the national average.

Data compiled each quarter by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average weekly salary paid to people who work in Butte County is $1,830. Many Idaho National Laboratory employees work at its various properties in Butte County, pushing wages up.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.