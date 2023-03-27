Butte County is suing the Department of Energy over nuclear waste stored at the desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The lawsuit was filed March 6 in U.S. District Court. It came two days after the death of former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, who along with fellow former Gov, Cecil Andrus hammered out the 1995 settlement agreement with the Department of Energy. That agreement laid out deadlines governing nuclear waste cleanup in Idaho.
The 49-page complaint was filed by Arco attorney Steve L. Stephens. Among issues raised in the lawsuit is the federal government’s failure to create a permanent national repository for spent nuclear fuel, which forces local communities to house the waste.
“The interim storage of spent nuclear fuel in Butte County is now de facto permanent disposal,” the lawsuit says.
That forced interim storage has “ongoing social and economic impacts to Butte County as well as social and economic impacts that have yet to occur,” the complaint states.
The lawsuit argues the storage of nuclear waste at the site has “detrimental effects” and that there’s a reason the Department of Energy continues to store waste in places such as Butte County rather than “next to the Forrestal Building in Washington, D.C., where DOE would be free from the need for state or local government cooperation.”
The lawsuit claims that the Department of Energy is in violation of laws, dating back nearly 70 years, that regulate the management of nuclear waste and the department has not honored commitments set forth in the Atomic Energy Act to address federal impacts to local communities. It also says the Department of Energy has never utilized the authority “to make payments to local communities ‘where special burdens have been cast upon the state or local government by activities of the commission.’”
By not developing the discretionary authority, the department demonstrates its unwillingness to acknowledge the impacts of nuclear waste storage on local communities, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says that weeks before filing the complaint Butte County officials sent correspondence to the Department of Energy’s Washington headquarters “offering to informally discuss and compromise” on the county’s concerns under the interim storage fund, but no one from the DOE responded.
The lawsuit states that the county’s culture and economic livelihood are “inextricably linked” to Idaho National Laboratory and that it “has always been and continues to be a staunch supporter of INL and its mission, except for the challenges herein presented.”
According to the Idaho National Laboratory website, about 60 percent of the site’s 890 square miles are in Butte County.
The lawsuit points out several instances in which spent nuclear fuel has been stored at the DOE’s desert site for longer than originally intended and in facilities that were not designed to hold such waste for such long periods. The lawsuit claims that the DOE provides interim storage capacity for about 325 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel at its desert site.
It also says the county is aware of spent nuclear fuel from at least two sources that are subject to the Nuclear Waste Policy Act “for which DOE has no other authority to provide federal interim storage capacity” at the site.
In one example the lawsuit claimed the Department of Energy transported spent fuel from Three Mile Island Unit 2 to the site in Butte County starting in 1986, with the final shipment in August 1990. The department originally intended to store the spent fuel in wet storage pools at test area north at the site within Butte County. The pools, which were designed and constructed in the 1950s to store fuel and other radioactive waste from the long-abandoned nuclear aircraft engine program, were environmentally inadequate to provide interim storage, the lawsuit states.
The 1995 settlement agreement required that the DOE move the spent fuel from test area north to dry storage at another location on the site and move other spent fuel, and radioactive waste from wet storage and into dry storage until disposal. The other location, also in Butte County, is called the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center. The department began moving the spent fuel to the other location in 1999 under a 20-year storage license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The license was to expire in 2019 but was extended another 20 years without the county being notified, according to the filing.
“Butte County did not receive actual notice from DOE regarding DOE’s submission of an application to renew the license for an additional 20 years,” the lawsuit says. “Nor did DOE or NRC conduct any public outreach of any kind or conduct any hearings in Butte County regarding the continued storage.”
The lawsuit claims that interim storage of waste from Three Mile Island Unit 2 has continued for more than 30 years, which is more than 25 years longer than the target date set by the Nuclear Waste Policy Act for a permanent repository to begin receiving spent nuclear fuel, which would end federal interim storage.
Plans to construct a permanent repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada were abandoned in 2010, largely due to political pressure from Nevada officials.
“DOE has made no progress toward accepting spent nuclear fuel. To the contrary, DOE spent billions of dollars siting and constructing Yucca Mountain and now has essentially abandoned this statutory mandate,” the lawsuit states.
In its request for relief, the county wants the court to declare the DOE’s actions violate the Nuclear Waste Policy Act by failing to determine social and economic impacts of federal interim storage capacity at issue. It also wants the federal government barred from sending future shipments of Navy spent nuclear fuel to the desert site and to stop further operation of interim storage of the Three Mile Island waste “as soon as practicable” but no longer than two years after approval of the decommissioning plan.
The county also asked the court to issue such other relief as it “may deem just, proper, and equitable.”
The lawsuit concludes that “By granting the relief requested by Butte County in this complaint, Congress will be more likely to take action to break the impasse and authorize a new plan for DOE.”
