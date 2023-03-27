inl logo

Butte County is suing the Department of Energy over nuclear waste stored at the desert site west of Idaho Falls.

The lawsuit was filed March 6 in U.S. District Court. It came two days after the death of former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, who along with fellow former Gov, Cecil Andrus hammered out the 1995 settlement agreement with the Department of Energy. That agreement laid out deadlines governing nuclear waste cleanup in Idaho.


