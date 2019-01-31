A San Francisco man who took crystal meth to help him make the long drive to Montana to help his mother move pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in exchange for the state dismissing other charges and not opposing a withheld judgment as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Stevan Thompson on Jan. 16 granted Jeff Martin Johnson, 48, a withheld judgment for meth possession and placed him on four years of supervised felony probation to be served in California. Johnson faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson dismissed misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and drug possession in exchange for Johnson’s guilty plea.
Johnson told the judge he faced a 16-hour-drive from California to Montana to help his mother. When he couldn’t find a driving partner, he “did something stupid I regret,” purchasing crystal meth to help him stay awake. Johnson was pulled over by a law enforcement officer as he was driving between Mackay and Challis last June.
Judge Thompson met in chambers with Oleson and Defense Attorney Jeromy Stafford of Idaho Falls to discuss points of law and whether he could sentence Johnson without a presentence investigation by the Idaho Department of Correction.
“I don’t have unlimited authority to waive a presentence investigation,” Thompson said. The court must make a record of such a waiver and have a valid reason to forego it, the judge said. The two attorneys agreed a background check on Johnson’s criminal history through the National Crime Information Center was adequate. The NCIC check showed Johnson had no criminal record, Stafford and Oleson said, making him a good candidate for probation.
Both attorneys stipulated to probation for Johnson, who is already in a substance abuse treatment program known as Crystal Meth Anonymous in California. Oleson asked for a substance abuse evaluation as a condition on Johnson’s probation.
“You’re pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty of the charge?” Thompson asked Johnson.
“Yes, sir,” Johnson replied, adding he admitted guilt and was not pleading guilty just to avoid a trial.
“This was one of the stupidest things I’ve done in my life,” Johnson said. Johnson said he’s seen the devastating effects of drugs and alcohol and he has no plans to become a substance abuser.
“Hopefully you are sincere and being truthful,” Judge Thompson said. The lack of a criminal record doesn’t mean he had never used drugs, just that he wasn’t caught. The court might not know for a few years whether Johnson was being truthful, Thompson said.
With that, the judge granted Johnson a withheld judgment. If Johnson is successful on probation, his felony conviction will be dismissed. If he violates probation he can go to prison and serve the maximum penalty.
Thompson fined Johnson $1,000 plus court costs and imposed a $100 per month payment schedule starting March 1. If Johnson does well on probation, he can ask for early discharge in two years. In addition to standard terms and conditions of probation, a 180-day discretionary jail term is hanging over Johnson’s head to persuade him to behave on probation.