Most people don't realize dumping a bucket of water on a campfire isn't enough to put it out, Sawtooth Rural Fire Chief Andy Gunderson said.
Even wet, campfires can have enough heat to penetrate the ground, Gunderson said. The heat can ignite sticks, twigs and roots near the fire ring, which is what happened along Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley on Aug. 25.
Gunderson said campers thought they had put their campfire out. They did everything they thought they were supposed to do and poured water on it to kill the flames.
"I know it can be hard to tell, so you got to get in there and make sure the ground is cool," Gunderson said.
The heat from the campfire found a root and used it to leave the fire ring, according to Gunderson. Because the campsite was close to Stanley, two engines and four firefighters were able to respond quickly to the report of a fire. They flanked the sides of the growing fire and kept it to three-quarters of an acre.
Most wildfires in Idaho have been human caused this year, but Gunderson said they didn't happen out of malicious intent. Mostly it's people not paying attention to their campfires, he said. Combine that with the streak of dry, hot weather across much of Idaho, and Gunderson said the potential for fire incidents increases noticeably.
The best way to prevent wildfires is for people to take responsibility for their fires, Gunderson said. He has no problem with people recreating responsibly, but says that means bringing a shovel.
"Drown the fire and mix the soil," he said, "and don't stop till you start turning up dry soil."