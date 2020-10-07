The investigation continues two months after the fatal shooting of Russell V. Liddell by off-duty Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman at the Tin Cup Campground near Stanley.
“I tell people who ask they need to contact the prosecutor’s office,” Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said, referring to County Prosecutor Justin Oleson.
Lumpkin and his deputies are part of the investigation, but according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office soon after the shooting, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Other agencies involved with the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigating the shooting are the sheriff’s offices in Bingham and Fremont counties, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
He can only give out information as it’s given to him, Lumpkin said, and so far he hasn’t heard an update from the investigating officers in Bonneville County.
But, last week Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said information about the case must come from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The agency which asked for help, in this case the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, remains the lead agency and is responsible for releasing information, Lovell said.
Lovell said he expects a report on the shooting to be completed by the various agencies this week. That will be submitted to Lumpkin and Oleson, he said. Oleson makes the decision of whether any charges will be filed against Zimmerman.
At about 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, Liddell, 74, confronted a group of between 16 and 18 campers at the Tin Cup Campground. None of the campers knew Liddell, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and a verbal altercation ensued. Zimmerman shot and killed Liddell.
Bonners Ferry city officials took no disciplinary action against Zimmerman, saying his actions were not related to his job as police chief.