First Cobalt officials have determined the cobalt company’s refinery in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is in “good condition for a quick restart,” First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
First Cobalt has a cobalt mining operation in Lemhi County, known as Iron Creek Project. It owns the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. Mell said Ausenco Engineering Canada was hired in September to assess the condition of equipment and systems in the refinery. That work was expected to take six weeks, he said, but was completed in four weeks “largely due to the overall good condition of the equipment that was tested.”
Motors, pumps, instruments, overhead cranes and all other equipment were powered up to confirm serviceability. Tanks, agitators and pipes were inspected. All electrical and refinery control systems were evaluated, Mell said.
At the same time, personnel from Knight Piésold were hired to complete geotechnical drilling on a new tailings area as part of a feasibility study about management of dry-stacked tailings. An 80-acre clay field north of the refinery complex was evaluated for the facility.
A dry-stack tailing facility means a smaller environmental footprint and lower water treatment requirements, Mell said in a news release.
Mell said study results to date “are in line with our expectations.” He also said First Cobalt leaders anticipate the two feasibility studies will be completed on time and under budget. First Cobalt is partnering with Glencore AG on the feasibility studies to recommission and expand the refinery.
“With Glencore as our partner, our intention is to bring a reliable source of ethical cobalt to North America in 2020,” Mell said.
Company officials estimate the refinery is capable of producing more than 25,000 metric tons per year of battery-grade cobalt sulfate for the electric vehicle industry. Initial planning calls for recommissioning to 12 metric tons per day in the fourth quarter of 2020 and expanding to 55 metric tons per day in the second half of 2021.
Cobalt sulfate is not produced in North America today. Most of the world’s cobalt refining occurs in China.
In the meantime, Story Environmental has been retained to lead discussions with regulatory agencies to ensure that the 12 metric tons per day scenario complies with existing permits, Mell said, and that permits could be amended for future expansion.
“A final decision to put the refinery back into production is contingent on the outcome of the feasibility study and the completion of a long-term feed supply agreement with Glencore,” Mell wrote.