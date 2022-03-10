The Canadian government is putting up $250,000 toward the battery materials park study planned by Electra Battery Materials and its business partners.
That brings the total for the project to $950,000, with a funding split of $250,000 from Electra and $100,000 each from Glencore and Talon Metals.
Electra owns the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Lemhi County and the only battery-grade cobalt refinery in North America. Glencore is one of the world’s largest nickel producers. Talon Metals is developing the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota in a joint venture with Rio Tinto.
Electra is expanding the battery materials park study to include engineering and cost studies for a nickel sulfate plant and a battery precursor cathode active materials plant that could be located next to Electra’s cobalt refinery and recycling plant in Ontario. The study will include engineering, permitting, socioeconomic issues and cost analysis.
“The culmination of this work would result in the creation of North America’s first integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park,” Electra CEO Trent Mell said in a news release.
“We are pleased that the government of Canada supports our vision of an integrated battery materials park,” Mell said. Such a park can bring together chemical refining, battery recycling and cathode precursor production which allows for a world-class battery supply chain “with an ultra-low carbon footprint.”
Electra hired independent commodity research company CRU to estimate the potential carbon emissions from the proposed nickel-sulfate refinery, Mell said. That study showed that carbon emissions from a Chinese nickel sulfate operation relying on Indonesian raw material feed would be up to three times higher than the material produced in Canada.
Electra’s plan is to produce sufficient battery material to supply 1.5 million electric vehicle batteries a year, Electra Commercial Vice President Michael Insulan said.
Electra officials expect their cobalt sulfate facility to be commissioned this year, wrapping up phase 1 of the four-phase battery materials park project, Insulan said. In the coming years, Electra intends to build processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production, he said.