Residents of Challis, Mackay, Stanley and Clayton will vote for city council members and mayors in their communities in the Nov. 7 general election.
Besides city governments, cemetery and fire districts and school boards have elections this fall in Custer County.
Three city council positions are open in Challis; two are four-year terms and one is a two-year term. The four-year terms of Travis Hardy and Chuck Felton expire at the end of the year. A two-year term is open this fall because of Katie Spence’s resignation. Scott Lamb was appointed to fill that position, but only until the next election, in accord with the law, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
The Mackay mayor’s four-year post, held by Wayne Olsen, expires this year. Two council seats are also open, both for four years. Bob Burroughs holds one of those spots and the other is currently vacant.
In Stanley, the four-year council seats held by Austin Clegg and Tim Cron expire at the end of the year.
Clayton has two four-year council seats expiring, one held by Frank Smith and the other by Beverly Smith.
Two Challis school board members’ terms expire — Trish Farr and Janiel Parkinson. Those four-year positions will be filled in the November election.
Mackay school district voters will elect two trustees to four-year terms. Those posts are now held by Kevin Whitcomb and Genae McAffee.
Three four-year positions on the Butte County School Board will also be on the ballot.
A four-year term on the Big Lost River Cemetery board is up for election, along with a four-year term on the Challis Cemetery board.
Two four-year terms expire on the North Custer Rural Fire District and one on the South Custer Rural Fire District. The Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District has two positions with expiring terms.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 to file for any of the city, school or special district positions. People file with the respective entity, not Custer County. But county elections department employees say they’re happy to provide information to prospective candidates.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.