Candidates have begun filing for various offices throughout Custer County for positions that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The filing deadline for all the city council, mayor, school board and special district races is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
In Challis, the mayor’s post is open this year. Corey Rice filed for the four-year seat as did incumbent Mike Barrett. Dawn Maydole filed for a four-year council term in Challis. Councilwoman Mary Skeen’s term expires at the end of this year.
Rice worked for the city of Challis for 22 years, about half that time in operations and the other half as the public works superintendent. He currently works for the Custer County Road and Bridge Department and has a water and wastewater consulting business. He said he filed for office because he wants to reinstate practices the city used to follow, including having council members assigned to oversee various city departments and letting city employees line out projects and plans for the city. He favors a return to the way day-to-day operations of the city were managed previously.
Rice said he’s semi-retired and is “willing to step up to the plate,” for the city.
Maydole said she didn’t accept appointment to the council a few months ago just to walk away a short time later. She said she’s willing to dedicate time to the position, hence her decision to file for election.
In Mackay, the terms of four council members expire. Incumbents Dean Wall and Greg Blackwell have filed for office. Mike Foster has also filed. The spots held by Dennis Wallin and Richard Mangum also expire this year.
In Stanley, incumbent Mayor Steve Botti filed for re-election to a four-year term. Council seats now held by Laurii Gadwa and Gabriel Cardoso also expire this year.
The mayor and three council positions are up for grabs in Clayton.
Three four-year terms are opening up on the Mackay school board. Incumbents Jacob Johnson, Holly Seefried and Bryce Woodbury all filed to again be on the board. Katelynn Jones also filed for the zone 3 seat, now held by Seefried.
Openings exist on the Challis Cemetery Maintenance District Board, the Big Lost River Cemetery District board, the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire District board, the South Custer Rural Fire District board, the North Custer Rural Fire District board, the Challis school board and the Butte County school board.