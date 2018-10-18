Candidates for the Custer County Commission and Legislative District 8 are expected to participate in an Oct. 24 meet the candidates event in Mackay.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center at 406 S. Main St.
Each candidate will be given five minutes to make a presentation before the audience gets to ask questions of the participants. Candidates who’ve indicated they will participate include one incumbent county official who is unopposed in the election — Commissioner Steve Smith. Commissioner Wayne Butts, who is seeking re-election, plans to participate as does his write-in opponent Jeri D’Orazio. State Rep. Dorothy Moon, who has no challenger, is scheduled to attend. Incumbent state Rep. Terry Gestrin is also expected. Gestrin faces opponent Jon Glick of McCall in the Nov. 6 general election. Glick told Mackay American Legion leaders he had a conflict and can’t attend, but will send a written statement. Incumbent Sen. Steve Thayn also will send a written statement, Legion Commander Campbell Gardett said.
“We want to enable people to come grill these candidates and learn what they have to offer,” Gardett said. “It’s not always convenient to come to events like this, but it’s important.”