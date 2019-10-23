Richard Mangum said the biggest issue he has with Mackay's city officials is a lack of presence and transparency.
He said he feels they could do more to be available and open to the public, which is one reason he decided to run for mayor.
"I'm active in the community," said Mangum. "I do what I can to help with city fundraisers. When these events are going on I feel think there is a lack of visibility from the government. I would like to see them make more of an effort with appearances."
Mangum said increased involvement by city officials would in turn increase involvement by members of the community.
He said hearing from the public is the most important role of government.
Mangum said he's not running against anyone in particular for the mayor's office and he is largely supportive of Mackay's government.
"I've been attending council meetings and I mostly agree with them," he said. "All in all the council does a good job."
An area Mangum said the government is doing fine on is maintaining the roads in town with its small budget. He said it would be nice to fix every pothole and seal coat the roads ever year, but "no city has that kind of budget."
Another decision made by council members that Mangum supports is Mackay's new resort tax. He said tourism is big enough in Mackay to warrant the 3 percent tax on alcohol sold by the drink, restaurant meals, lodging and the rental of recreation equipment. Mangum pointed out the tax brings in money from visiting ranchers who use the bars and restaurants. Mangum said even if townspeople end up paying the tax the most, "it's small enough that it's not too bad."
Mangum would like to see taxpayer money spent to hire more employees at City Hall. He'd also like to hire contractors to "tidy up" Mackay's parks. He understands the city's budget is limited and hiring people to mow lawns and trim trees isn't a top priority. However, he said there are state and federal programs Mackay could use to cover the costs of hiring laborers. He said programs like the Job Training Partnership Act exist for this purpose and are out there waiting to be used.
Mangum said he has supported Mackay for decades, even though he moved to the city less than a year ago. A "long time business user," Mangum said he has been coming to Mackay since the 1980s to camp and visit local businesses. Mangum said as mayor he would continue the government's support of business and would work to promote economic growth in the city.
One way he sees to encourage growth is by upgrading Mackay's airport. More services at the airport would bring in more pilots, which increases tourism, which would mean increased revenue to the city from the resort tax.
Mangum said he doesn't want to change Mackay, but would like to see it improve. He enjoys his new home, but feels "there could be a little tweaking."
Mangum is one of three men seeking the mayor's office. The winner of the Nov. 5 election will hold the office for four years.