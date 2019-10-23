Roland Oxley said he wants to be Mackay's mayor because the town's economy needs a boost.
"Town business is dying," said Oxley, who uses the shorter Ron as his first name. "That's why I'm on the economic board."
Oxley said if elected to the four-year seat, his primary focus will be helping local businesses stay open. He wants his fellow business owners to know he will support them year-round, especially once the tourist season is over.
Oxley wants to attract new businesses to Mackay as well. He said the problem with starting new stores and shops in Mackay is people don't know there is retail space available. He would like to see the empty lots and homes in town used for developing the economy and real estate.
"I drive around town and see something like 15 for sale signs and four empty lots just sitting there," said Oxley.
Oxley said Mackay's current mayor, Wayne Olsen, "has been at it long enough" and should be replaced. He also said the other mayoral candidate, Richard Mangum, hasn't lived in Mackay long enough to be familiar with the issues that face the city.
Oxley wants to address the role the mayor plays in leading the town. He believes it is the mayor's job to make the rules and ordinances that protect people and their property. He does not think the mayor should be enforcing those rules and should allow the city council to run the city.
Oxley said Olsen "does a good job of running the council meetings" but has allowed small issues that don't matter to come to the forefront. Oxley questions the writing of a lot of laws in Mackay, such as leash laws that fine people for not having their dogs on a leash.
"These are the little things that bug you," said Oxley.
Another issue Oxley has with recent Mackay city action is the resort tax. He said the sentiment behind it was good, believing Mackay needs more revenue. However, he would have preferred to see the taxes on water and sewer go up marginally instead. He said raising them from $35 to $40 dollars would have been a better way to increase revenue. The resort tax is funded by businesses that make money primarily from tourists, like bars, gift shops and bakeries like his, paying a 3 percent tax. The money from the tax is earmarked for paying law enforcement and making infrastructure improvements. Oxley believes that plan won't be effective because the majority of businesses which pay that tax won't contribute much in the larger scheme.
"They're only really going to generate money from the bars," he said. "The city won't get much out of businesses like mine." He and his wife own Spice of Life.
Another reason Oxley said the resort tax won't be effective is because the tourist season in Mackay is too short. He said the resort tax will only generate money from out-of-towners during the warm months. He said it will mostly fall to the citizens who live in Mackay year-round to put up money for the city's coffers.
Oxley is one of three men seeking the mayor's job in the Nov. 5 election.