Manny Guerrero said the biggest problem facing Mackay residents is the degrading sewer system.
“It’s old,” said Guerrero. “I want a new one that doesn’t stink.”
According to Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen, the city’s sewer system is 50 years old. City officials are studying and surveying it to learn the extent of the degradation, but Guerrero doesn’t think that’s enough.
“We’re a little town,” said Guerrero. “We don’t have that much money. They keep doing these surveys that are costing money we just don’t have.”
Along with fixing the sewer, Guerrero wants to put money toward removing deer that are encroaching on the town. His concern, beyond deer being a general nuisance, is deer carrying chronic wasting disease, a contagious, neurological disease that causes brain degeneration in affected animals. It results in emaciation, loss of bodily functions and abnormal behavior and is transmittable to humans. Guerrero wants to work with Fish and Game to prevent deer from coming into Mackay.
“It’s outrageous, the deer problem,” he said. “They get into the garbage, eat people’s plants and are going to make people sick.”
An active Mackay resident for 25 years, Guerrero believes he knows what the town needs. He said through his volunteer work at events like Mackay’s Free Barbecue he’s gotten to know fellow townspeople. He decided to run for council because he thinks the current council members aren’t doing enough for those people.
“I want to be proud of Mackay again,” said Guerrero. “That’s what I want to do as a city councilman.
According to Guerrero, an example of the current council’s inability to respond to residents’ desires has to do with laws regarding dogs. He said the ordinances requiring leashes seems unnecessary. He said if a dog is well-trained, like his, it doesn’t require a leash at all times.
Another law Guerrero takes issue with is the 3 percent resort tax. He said he thinks it is a good idea because it mostly affects tourists and the businesses that profit off of them, such as the golf course and ATV rentals. However, he thinks 3 percent is not enough to help fix the issues facing Mackay.
But,, Guerrero doesn’t like the tax because of the extra money charged on alcohol. The tax is assessed to liquor by the drink in bars. Guerrero said he thinks that’s unfair because the majority of bar patrons in Mackay are residents, not tourists.
“I can’t think of anywhere else where a beer is so expensive,” said Guerrero.
Guerrero wants the people of Mackay to know he is invested in their community. He said from the first time he visited the city he knew it was where he wanted to live. He said he was “born in California, but an Idahoan now.”
Guerrero is one of three men seeking election to the Mackay City Council. The top two vote-getters will be elected in the Nov. 5 election to four-year terms.