Even though there’s a worldwide shortage of cardboard, there’s still not enough demand from recycling companies to pay for cardboard at the Custer County landfill transfer stations.
In September 2019 Custer County commissioners approved a plan to charge people for cardboard hauled to one of the transfer stations. Customers pay the same price for cardboard that they pay for all other household trash. Prior to 2019, cardboard could be dropped off for no charge. The cardboard was stored and eventually sold for recycling. But the inability to find a recycler to come to the county and haul cardboard off halted that program.
Blue Mountain Refuse owner Wendall Gohn, whose company operates the county landfills, said most people were already throwing their cardboard away and that hasn’t changed much in the last two and a half years.
“I do have some loyal people who want to recycle,” he said. “They bring their cardboard out and put it on the recycling pile and pay the household trash fee. Some people definitely want to recycle. They are dedicated to it.”
The coronavirus pandemic spurred online shopping, which increased demand for cardboard boxes to ship goods to consumers. Cardboard manufacturers say the market is stretched and will take months to catch up because of increased demand for product and reduced staffing levels, all exacerbated by the pandemic.