The Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary received two grants in recent weeks — one which allows 20 cats to be adopted at no fee to the adopters and the other to pay for a new sign at the sanctuary’s entrance.
Twenty cats are available for the free adoption program that ends Oct. 31, Sanctuary Director Tirzah Stuart said. The adoption fees are being covered by a grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation. A free adoption event is planned at the Challis sanctuary on Oct. 24.
The sanctuary also received a $1,300 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation to pay for a new entrance sign. The new, larger sign will include the sanctuary’s physical address plus lights, Stuart said.