The Moose Fire was ignited July 17, 2022 by sparks from an unattended campfire burning next to the Salmon River. It’s believed a camper started what would become the nation’s largest wildfire last summer.

The sparks created a wildfire in Moose Creek canyon, on the south side of the Salmon River. Fanned by high winds and hot temperatures, the fire raced into the crowns of trees in Moose Creek canyon causing a giant plume of smoke.


