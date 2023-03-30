The Moose Fire was ignited July 17, 2022 by sparks from an unattended campfire burning next to the Salmon River. It’s believed a camper started what would become the nation’s largest wildfire last summer.
The sparks created a wildfire in Moose Creek canyon, on the south side of the Salmon River. Fanned by high winds and hot temperatures, the fire raced into the crowns of trees in Moose Creek canyon causing a giant plume of smoke.
Carmen Creek ranchers Jay and Chyenne Smith saw the smoke from their ranch, north of Salmon. Their cattle were grazing in the Diamond-Moose grazing allotment in the Salmon-Challis Forest, high above where the fire started.
“We see a plume of smoke, and get a phone call, ‘there’s a fire on your summer range,’” Jay Smith said. “From that point on, the summer was a whirlwind.”
Initially forest roads were open. The Smiths drove into the forest to check on their cattle. They staged a lot of the cattle in Moose Meadow, a large, open grassy area next to their family cabin, hoping to keep them out of harm’s way.
“Very first guy I talked to was in structure protection,” Jay Smith said. “He was up here doing sprinklers and pumps and thinning trees to protect our private property. We had a great meeting with him. I told him my objective was honesty and transparency, just tell me what to expect.
“He told us there was no chance of getting ahead of it, and that we were going to be dealing with it all summer long, but he gave us 95 to 98 percent odds that our private property would be OK. And he was right on every point.”
Forest officials called for fire crews, engines and air attack resources in hopes of stopping the fire with initial attack. First priority was to protect private property, and threats to people’s lives and safety. Forest officials also notified local ranchers about the fire and asked them to remove as many cattle as possible, immediately.
“It was a situation where the fire was growing very fast. We needed to get people on it right away to try to keep this thing small,” said Eric Platz, North Zone fire management officer for the forest.
The fire grew quickly from a quarter of an acre to 300 acres on the first afternoon. By Day 2 it had burned 12,000 acres. Day 3 saw 16,500 acres burned, mainly in the Moose Creek drainage — the Smith’s summer range.
The Smiths were told the fire would likely burn up the Diamond-Moose grazing allotment. For most of the summer, they had to wait on the sidelines, hoping their cattle could survive.
Chyenne Smith shared the angst of worrying about their Angus cattle and livelihood going up in smoke.
“It was horrible, watching your life go up in smoke,” she said. “It was frightening, it was stressful, you feel helpless.”
The Moose Creek fire ended up burning 130,205 acres for 4½ months. At times, it was the nation’s largest wildfire, with 1,500 firefighters engaged. Fire suppression costs reached $100 million.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had a history of ferocious fire behavior. Dead and dying trees littered across the forest floor have been accumulating for more than century. When wildfires combine with high winds and hot temperatures, it’s a lethal combination.
Five firefighters have been killed fighting fires in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Emergency shelters have been deployed 163 times as a last-ditch effort to save their lives from wildfires. On Day 4 of the Moose Creek fire, a helicopter crashed into the Salmon River, killing the two pilots on board.
“Mother Nature was angry,” Platz said. “It kicked our butts. It didn’t matter what we did or what we threw at it. We still couldn’t catch this (fire). We gave it everything we had to try to stop it from getting as big as it did.”
The fire kept spreading. The Smiths learned that the first anchor point that the Forest Service would try to defend and prevent the fire from moving further south was on Diamond Creek. That was tough to hear.
“The issue we had, there was 60,000 acres of prime grazing between where the fire was at that time and the anchor point,” Jay Smith said. “We took that to mean we were going to be sacrificial lambs to defend that anchor point.”
“We had to pick a place to take a stand. And Diamond Creek is where we chose to take that stand,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said. “By doing that, that bought us time, that bought us weeks of time.” Forest officials wanted to prevent the fire from burning south toward the town of Salmon and the Salmon city watershed. The Diamond Creek anchor point was key in protecting those areas.
Forest officials also were trying to keep the busy Salmon River Road open to outfitters and private float parties. The Moose Fire threatened the safety of Salmon River Road, the only access route to boat-launches for the nationally famous Middle Fork Salmon River and Main Salmon wilderness trips.
And then the Moose fire burned to the west toward Panther Creek.
“Once the fire, especially to the south, came out of the Salmon River breaks, it ran almost 10 miles up and over the top of the mountain,” Mark said. “That presents a whole level of complexity because now you’ve got the Bear Track Mine site, got the powerlines to not only Bear Track, but also the Idaho Cobalt project and Blackbird Mine site.”
Every day, the Smiths rode up into the forest below the fire line to gather cattle.
“I went out every day, brought one cow home, five cows home, whatever I could find,” Chyenne Smith said.
“From the middle of July to the middle of August, we gathered about 50 percent of the cattle in a month,” Jay Smith said. “Worked on it daily for a month. It was our main project. Find as many cattle as we could to get them out of harm’s way.”
Many of the cattle they had pushed up the mountain onto summer range in June decided to retreat to the valley. That was a blessing in disguise.
“I had the worst year ever trying to get cows to go over the mountain. They fought me tooth and nail,” Chyenne said.
The Smiths made quick decision to find safe harbor for their cattle in the valley below. They had purchased some deeded ground where they could pasture animals near Carmen Creek.
“We had friends who reached out and took 100 head in Leadore,” Chyenne said.
In early October, the Smiths received permission to go look for their cattle. They were overjoyed to see their family cabin had survived the blaze.
“We lucked out that way. Made us feel hopeful,” Chyenne said.
For Chyenne it was tough to see the fire’s devastation. “It’s just a roller-coaster — from not so bad, to horrendous,” she said.
By the end of October, a snowstorm snuffed out the Moose Fire. Luckily, the Smiths were able to retrieve all of their cattle.
“We found every cow, so we got the cows home,” Jay Smith said.
The USDA Farm Service Agency has a program for the loss of grazing range due to catastrophic natural events, such as wildfire. The Smiths had to bring a lot of cattle home early, so the reimbursement plan will help
A bigger concern now is how the wildfire will affect the Smith’s access to the Diamond-Moose grazing allotment in the next two years. The Forest Service often closes grazing allotments for two years following a wildfire to allow plants to grow back.
“We’re standing in a devastating spot,” Jay Smith says. “I don’t anticipate any cattle grazing here next year, this got burned hot.”
