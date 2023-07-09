Some overgrown property in the Challis city limits will soon be mowed down by cattle.
City Council members agreed to a 60-day trial run to graze cattle on a swath of land owned by Dustin Savage. The lots generally run along South Avenue from about the cemetery to U.S. Highway 93.
Savage spoke to the mayor and council members in mid-June and acknowledged that the property has become infested with weeds and sagebrush. He has Dexter cattle that he’d put on the land and let them eat up the brush. According to Savage, Dexter cattle are bred for that kind of grazing. He didn’t know how long it would take the cows to graze the area down to acceptable levels.
Savage said he’s already talked to most adjacent property owners about the idea and so far no one objected.
Council members said after 60 days they’d evaluate the program and determine what to do next.
Mayor Corey Rice said it’s not possible to burn the weeds or get big cutting equipment into the area, leaving few options for controlling weeds and other growth.
“It’s gotten thicker, thicker, thicker,” Savage said, “one cigarette or one spark and it will go fast.”
Council members also approved two zone permits to allow for a new house and an accessory building, but took no action on a third zone permit request.
Liz Levitan’s request to place a manufactured house at 1030 Excelsior Lane was approved. The house will extend three inches on each end that intrude into the 15-foot setback area. Because it’s only a total of six inches too long, a public hearing and variance aren’t required, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said.
Council members also approved a request from Sheradon Haakinson for an accessory building in the backyard of her family home at 820 S. 13th St.
Council members asked Pedersen to get more information from Stephanie Reay about her request to put a manufactured house on land at 1611 Apex Lane. Reay had submitted a request for a building that would be 16 feet wide. City code calls for buildings to be at least 20 feet wide.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.