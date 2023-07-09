Some overgrown property in the Challis city limits will soon be mowed down by cattle.

City Council members agreed to a 60-day trial run to graze cattle on a swath of land owned by Dustin Savage. The lots generally run along South Avenue from about the cemetery to U.S. Highway 93.


