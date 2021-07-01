Independence Day weekend in Custer County offers people a slate of activities, from parades to barbecues to a motorcycle rodeo to games to — of course — fireworks.
Events are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Challis, Mackay, Clayton and Stanley.
Mackay
Things kick off early in Mackay with a motorcycle rally and rodeo scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Idaho Motorcycle Rodeo Association event is based at Tourist Park with rodeo events staged at the nearby rodeo grounds.
Food booths and specialty vendors set up shop for the weekend. Admission is charged for motorcycle events. People who buy their tickets Friday pay $8. The price increases to $10 on Saturday. Kids 12 and younger get in free.
Activities begin Friday night with live music and a bonfire in the campground at Tourist Park at 8 p.m.
At noon Saturday a bike parade starts at the rodeo grounds, heads downtown and turns around to return to the rodeo grounds. The motorcycle rally, billed as the main event, begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the rodeo grounds. Entries close at noon. Participants will compete in a slow race, a keg push, the weenie bite, barrel races and dirt drags, among other contests. The top three finishers in each contest receive cash prizes and the first-place finisher also gets a trophy.
Special contests are offered for spectators — motorcycles aren’t required to participate.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, a “rodeo” for kids begins in the campground. Bikes aren’t needed and all children are welcome to participate.
People who want a break from the bike action can check out a craft fair and yard sale in Tank Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Games for children are staged in Kid’s Park from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Food booths are expected, too. One of the favorite booths, according to Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen, an artificial pond where kids use their hands to to try to catch a fish, will return this year.
Mackay folks stay traditional when it comes to the community fireworks display, setting them off on Sunday, July 4 above Mackay Reservoir at dark. Olsen said the show can be seen from anywhere at the reservoir.
Clayton
Members of the Clayton 4th of July Committee host the town’s traditional Independence Day fun on Sunday but begin their work on Saturday. The theme of this year’s Clayton celebration is “Proud to be an American.”
The parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday and runs the length of the community on Idaho Highway 75. Traffic is blocked at each end so the parade entrants can make a full loop offering spectators two chances to see the entries. Winners in the five categories receive cash prizes. Line up starts at 12:30 up Kinnikinic Creek.
Myron Combs is being honored as this year’s parade marshal, a nod to his longstanding volunteerism in Clayton. “He’s a stalwart of the community,” 4th of July Committee member Sarah Baker said. But, Combs won’t ride in the Combs Loco-Motion, his famous “little engine that could” that’s been in countless Clayton parades. Combs sold it to some of Baker’s California relatives. Baker expects Combs to be in some cool car.
After the Clayton parade, people head to the park, which sits along Idaho 75, for kids’ games. Jukebox Charlie sets up his mobile DJ station for the afternoon.
The famous “old-fashioned pit barbecue” is served from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the park. Diners can walk a block to the Clayton Museum for the 3 p.m. ice cream social before burning off the calories in the round of games in the park that begin around 5 p.m. Volleyball and cornhole are on tap, along with other contests. A horseshoe contest starts at 2 p.m. behind the newly named Clayton Silver Bar. The food comes back out at 7 p.m. at the Community Center when BBQ sandwiches from the pit barbecue are sold, Baker said.
The beef served in Clayton is cooked in a pit using a decades-old recipe established by past 4th of July Committee members, Baker said. Prep work starts a day early, when the fire is lit at noon Saturday. The meat is prepared beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday in the park. The Whiskey Dogs perform and spirits and beef snacks are available Saturday night, Baker said. If fireworks are set off in Clayton, it will be at dark Saturday. Plans for a fireworks show haven’t been finalized.
“It’s dry, it’s windy and it’s not a safe time to set off fireworks,” she said. Clayton doesn’t have an active fire department either.
Baker said committee members expect a big crowd this year since the country has opened back up after the coronavirus pandemic. Generally between 300 and 350 people eat at the Clayton barbecue, but some years 500 people have headed to Clayton for the fun. The pit barbecue is a longstanding tradition in Clayton, she said. “The meat was the whole tradition of Clayton.”
Challis
The Challis celebration is contained to a single day — Sunday, July 4. It begins with a flag-raising ceremony at the courthouse at 8 a.m.
American Legion members serve up their popular pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Legion Hall on Main.
The traditional Independence Day parade begins at 11 a.m. at Main and Second streets and heads down Main to about 12th Street. This year’s parade theme is “America the Beautiful.” Ted Anderson, a well-known river guide, is being honored as this year’s parade marshal.
After the parade, Legion members conduct a flag-burning ceremony at noon at Legion Hall.
Action moves to the city park for a 1 p.m. horseshoe tournament. People who want to pitch a ball instead of a horseshoe may want to bring their baseball gloves for a possible impromptu softball tourney Sunday afternoon in the park, according to Challis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald.
Challis firefighters begin shooting off fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot at the Challis Community Event Center. The show is visible from much of the city.
Stanley
The events schedule in Stanley is a bit lighter than in some of the other Custer County communities.
A parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 with line up and registration at 5 p.m., according to Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Hansen. The parade begins at the Stanley ice rink on Airport Road, turns onto Wall Street, then to Critchfield Avenue, to Niece Avenue and finally Ace of Diamonds where it ends at the High County Inn.
A street dance on Ace of Diamonds begins at 6:30 p.m. with Strange Hotels providing the music. Local restaurants will have booths set up along the parade route throughout the evening.
The fireworks show over the Sawtooth Mountains begins at dark Sunday.