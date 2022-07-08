Discussion about water issues between elected members of the Challis City Council and the Challis Cemetery Maintenance District continued at a June 15 special City Council meeting.
No resolution was reached as the two entities continue to debate how much of the water used at the cemetery the district should have to pay for, whether water used on the grass should be treated and what benefits the cemetery district gets from its water right at the cemetery. The discussion has been going on since early last fall.
Cemetery board member Jim Sugden reminded council members and the mayor that “the issue has been the water and the price of the water and the arrangements for billing of the water.”
Last September, he said, cemetery board members agreed to pay 26 percent of the water bill for the part of the cemetery which receives water via its water right and to pay 100 percent of the water bill on the new portion of the cemetery. And, the district agreed to pay $67.25 per water meter every month of the year, even when the grounds aren’t being watered, Sugden said.
“That’s where we stand. Period. End of story,” he said.
The 26 percent totaled about $2,350 in 2021, he said. The 26 percent comes from calculations done by cemetery board members. Sugden said the cemetery has a water right on 5.5 of the 7 acres of cemetery grounds “so we cut to paying 26 percent on 5.5 acres.”
Cemetery board member Julia Moss said “in our mind we’re being nice,” because the original agreement between the two entities was for the cemetery district to pay the city $50.
Mayor Corey Rice said that agreement for $50 “was extremely gray. It didn’t say per year or per meter.” In the last nine or so months, Rice said the council has asked the cemetery board to “pay for use, distribution and treatment” of the water used at the cemetery. The water used on the grass is treated, potable water, he pointed out.
Rice said the 26 percent offer “isn’t enough to cover our expenses,” but he said he didn’t know exactly how much the city needs.
Councilman Chuck Felton asked why the cemetery board couldn’t revert to using surface water on the grass. Sugden said it could, if the city could provide water at the flow rate needed — 63 gallons per minute. And, he said, the cemetery district would ensure that the city’s 1,100-1,200 gpm right gets past the cemetery, but the cemetery board won’t give the city its water right.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw didn’t get a response to her question about some compromise. She asked if the two entities could agree to an interim watering schedule “so we don’t have to spend more from our general fund. How can we get to an equitable middle point so we bill and you don’t pay?” she asked. Bradshaw suggested the cemetery district take steps and not waste water.
Sugden said overwatering has been addressed. Moss said the cemetery district has 19 million gallons available and only uses 11 million. “We’re not using our full water right. Who gauges what’s overuse?” she asked.
Rice countered that whatever the district’s water right allows, any use in excess of that is overuse. But the volume of water isn’t the major sticking point, the mayor said, it’s the fact that the cemetery district uses treated water on the grass. “It’s killing us,” Rice said. “If this wasn’t treated water we wouldn’t be here.” He acknowledged that the cemetery’s allotted water can’t be used anywhere else, but because their water comes from the city, it’s treated and that’s a costly endeavor.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told the group that last year 225 million gallons of water were used in Challis. The cemetery has used 12 million of those gallons some years. At 2 cents per gallon to treat the water, that equates $24,733 in costs to treat the water used by the cemetery district, she said. Last year, the district used 8 million gallons. At 2 cents per gallon, the treatment costs were $16,051, she said.
Rice said he’d like to reach an agreement in which the cemetery district board agrees to pay a certain amount for water used, plus pays for the meters “until it’s finished and we give it back to them, not to exceed their budget amount.
“Our goal is to get this done,” Rice said.
“We need to get this agreement etched in stone,” Sugden said.