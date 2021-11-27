Challis Cemetery Caretaker Allicyn Latimer said last week she didn’t alter the cemetery watering schedule this year, because she was unaware city officials were telling the biggest irrigators in town they needed to cut back due to drought conditions.
According to Mayor Mike Barrett, a communication error resulted in Latimer and cemetery district board members not being part of the conversation about reducing water usage. In June, Barrett, city workers Alex Sarinana and Cameron Davis and City Clerk Savannah Pedersen contacted some of the entities that use large amounts of water. They told Custer County, the Forest Service and the Challis school district personnel that watering needed to be done on an alternating basis because of the extreme dry summer. The city wanted to pull less water from the city’s clear well by an average of 175,000 gallons a day and restore flows to Garden Creek.
Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said Pedersen emailed her June 29 to let her know the county could water Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Latimer, who works in the courthouse as the county treasurer, said she never received any similar notice for the cemetery.
Frustrated by the lack of communication between the city and cemetery board, Latimer said this isn’t the only example of city officials failing to notify them of important information. According to Latimer and Cemetery Board Chairwoman Lynn Tritthart, city officials never told them council members would consider increasing the amount the cemetery board is charged for water. Council members voted Oct. 14 to increase that by 482 percent.
Barrett said the city left messages for the cemetery board about the watering schedule and he doesn’t know what happened to them. “Maybe they were intercepted,” he said, or maybe “they called us and left a message we didn’t get.”
City representatives first became aware of the absence of communication in August. Barrett said he and Pedersen went to the cemetery board’s meeting that month and were told board members learned about the watering schedule when they read a July 22 news article in the Messenger.
According to the minutes from Oct. 14 City Council meeting, Barrett said the cemetery district chose to not participate in the watering schedule. Barrett said the city will have to be more diligent in the future when it comes to enforcing the summer watering schedule, according to the minutes.