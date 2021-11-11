The Challis Cemetery District board will be expected to pay year-round for water usage at the cemetery, following Challis City Council action last month.
And the board’s bill will increase mightily — by 482 percent — under the plan approved by the City Council.
According to data given to council members, the cemetery district will be charged about $1,600 a year in base rates for two meters in the old upper and lower sections of the cemetery and about $9,000 in usage costs in those areas from May to September. Usage costs in the newer section of the cemetery are expected to be about $2,700 for the year. The cemetery district would be charged $90 to shut off the water supply for winter. Those amounts total about $13,400 for a year.
On Monday, Challis Cemetery District Chairwoman Lynn Tritthart said she had no comment on the City Council’s decision since she had not been told of the new billing plan.
The city had been charging the cemetery district for water usage from May through October every year. That arrangement was the result of an “unwritten, informal agreement that’s been allowed to go on for too long,” according to Challis Mayor Mike Barrett. According to City Clerk Savannah Pedersen, the cemetery district paid the city about $2,300 in 2021, but she said the district used water valued at about $10,000.
Council members made their decision after Barrett confirmed with the city attorney they can no longer gift water to the cemetery. Barrett has said the practice is unfair to other water users who have always had to pay every month of the year.