Census takers have resumed in-person efforts across Idaho for the 2020 census, including in Challis.
The Census Bureau’s Boise field office, which coordinates efforts throughout the state, is one of the 23 locations across 13 states which restarted field operations last week. At least several Challis neighborhoods had census packets left at their doors beginning mid-week.
The major focus of the new efforts is checking the addresses of rural homes that don’t get mail delivery or have not been verified on the census list, then leaving questionnaire packets at their doors. About 200 census takers will be working that program in Idaho, with the goal to complete the updates by the beginning of June.
“Up until now very few of those houses and received the census dropped off on their door because we were put on hold to do this operation in March,” deputy regional census Director Jeff Enos said, because of the coronavirus.
People who receive a packet at their home can either use the included code to respond to the census online or mail their information back to the bureau.
There are more than 70,800 homes in Idaho that will be reached out to through this program by the end of May, with the majority located in rural counties. Census forms are not mailed to people who receive their mail via post office boxes, only to households which receive mail at their home.
Enos said that Gov. Brad Little relaxing the stay-at-home orders made it possible to restart the program after it had been halted in March because of the coronavirus.
The online self-response form for the census has been available for more than a month. Just under 60 percent of households in Idaho had responded to the census as of May 3, which Enos said was slightly above the pace they had internally projected at the beginning of the year. People can’t respond online until they receive a packet at home, which contains a code to complete their form.
The next stage of census efforts, in-person canvassing and interviews with people who have not responded, will not restart until August at the earliest.