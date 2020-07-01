People who get their mail at post offices, not their homes, should expect postcard alerts from the Census Bureau very soon.
The postcards are intended to notify people that a census taker may drop off a census packet at their home soon or that a census taker might make an in-person visit to their home later this summer. In-person visits don’t take place if a household responds to the census. The postcards also contain information about how to respond to the 2020 census online or by telephone. People can respond online at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
People are encouraged to respond to the census as soon as possible after receiving their invitation. When responding, people should provide the Census Bureau their physical address, not their post office box, to ensure that responses are associated with physical locations of residency, which is the method used by the bureau.